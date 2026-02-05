Rebels rise to No. 6 in final ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills forward Johnny Towry (5) shoots the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school basketball rankings of the season on Feb. 5.

For the fifth straight week, the Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams are ranked in the top 10 of Class 7A. The boys jumped up to No. 6 and the girls remained at No. 10.

The boys defeated Oak Mountain, Huffman and Mountain Brook in the last week. The girls beat Oak Mountain, Thompson and Mountain Brook as well.

Here are the full Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls sides:

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Dothan (26-3)

2. Fairhope (24-5)

3. Huntsville (25-4)

4. James Clemens (19-4)

5. Albertville (24-5)

6. Vestavia Hills (21-6)

7. Sparkman (19-10)

8. Hoover (19-9)

9. Oak Mountain (16-12)

10. Carver-Montgomery (19-10)

Others nominated: Auburn (20-10), Bob Jones (13-12), Enterprise (16-7), Hewitt-Trussville (17-11), Tuscaloosa Co. (23-5).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (27-1)

2. Albertville (24-4)

3. Bob Jones (21-6)

4. Fairhope (26-4)

5. Auburn (20-3)

6. Daphne (20-7)

7. Prattville (21-4)

8. Alma Bryant (21-5)

9. Dothan (20-6)

10. Vestavia Hills (19-10)

Others nominated: Foley (14-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-12), Huntsville (17-13), James Clemens (11-12), Sparkman (14-9).