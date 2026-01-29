Rebels remain in latest ASWA poll

× Expand David Leong Vestavia Hills guard Evie Black (10) dribbles against Chelsea guard Michaela Toney (3) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Jan. 29.

For the fourth straight week, the Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams are ranked in the top 10 of Class 7A. The boys remained No. 8 and the girls are down a spot to No. 10

The boys and girls suffered area defeats to Hoover in the last week.

Here are the full Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls sides:

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Huntsville (22-3)

2. Fairhope (21-5)

3. Dothan (23-3)

4. James Clemens (18-4)

5. Sparkman (18-9)

6. Albertville (21-5)

7. Hoover (18-8)

8. Vestavia Hills (18-6)

9. Oak Mountain (15-11)

10. Carver-Montgomery (18-10)

Others nominated: Auburn (18-9), Bob Jones (12-12), Enterprise (14-7), Hewitt-Trussville (15-9), Tuscaloosa Co. (22-5).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (25-1)

2. Albertville (22-4)

3. Bob Jones (20-6)

4. Fairhope (24-4)

5. Auburn (17-3)

6. Daphne (18-7)

7. Prattville (19-4)

8. Alma Bryant (20-4)

9. Dothan (17-6)

10. Vestavia Hills (17-9)

Others nominated: Foley (13-9), Hewitt-Trussville (14-10), Huntsville (15-11), James Clemens (11-11), Sparkman (12-9).