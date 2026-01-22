Both Rebels teams hold steady in ASWA rankings

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Patrick Davis watches from the sideline during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Jan. 22.

For the third straight week, the Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams are ranked in the top 10 of Class 7A. The boys remained No. 8 and the girls are still No. 9.

The boys team has won three straight, beating Oak Mountain and Prattville over the last week. The Lady Rebels also knocked off Oak Mountain and beat Mortimer Jordan.

Here are the full Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls sides:

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Huntsville (21-3)

2. Fairhope (19-5)

3. Albertville (21-4)

4. Dothan (22-3)

5. Hoover (17-7)

6. James Clemens (16-4)

7. Hewitt-Trussville (15-8)

8. Vestavia Hills (18-5)

9. Sparkman (17-9)

10. Enterprise (13-6)

Others nominated: Auburn (17-8), Bob Jones (12-11), Carver-Montgomery (17-10), Oak Mountain (13-11), Tuscaloosa Co. (21-5).

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (23-1)

2. Albertville (20-4)

3. Bob Jones (19-6)

4. Fairhope (23-3)

5. Auburn (15-3)

6. Daphne (17-7)

7. Prattville (15-4)

8. Alma Bryant (18-4)

9. Vestavia Hills (17-8)

10. Dothan (16-6)

Others nominated: Foley (12-8), Hewitt-Trussville (13-10), Huntsville (15-10), James Clemens (11-9), Sparkman (12-8).