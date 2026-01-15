Both Rebels teams appear in ASWA basketball rankings

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills point guard Olivia Adkins (4) dribbles the ball against Chelsea guard Lemmie Floyd (11) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Jan. 15.

For the second straight week, the Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams are ranked in the top 10 of Class 7A.

In the last week, each team had winning streaks snapped by Hoover, but rebounded to knock off Hewitt-Trussville.

Here are the full Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls sides:

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (17-6)

2. Huntsville (19-3)

3. Dothan (21-2)

4. Albertville (19-3)

5. Fairhope (17-5)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (20-4)

7. Sparkman (17-7)

8. Vestavia Hills (16-5)

9. Hewitt-Trussville (14-8)

10. James Clemens (13-4)

Others nominated: Auburn (16-8), Bob Jones (10-11), Enterprise (11-6), Oak Mountain (13-10).

Girls Class 7A

1. Hoover (20-1)

2. Albertville (17-4)

3. Bob Jones (18-5)

4. Fairhope (21-3)

5. Auburn (14-3)

6. Daphne (15-7)

7. Prattville (15-4)

8. Alma Bryant (17-4)

9. Vestavia Hills (15-8)

10. Dothan (14-6)

Others nominated: Florence (11-12), Foley (11-6), Hewitt-Trussville (13-9), Huntsville (14-8), James Clemens (9-8), Oak Mountain (10-12), Sparkman (10-8).