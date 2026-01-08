Rebels basketball teams crack top 10 ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills guard Emory Bear (2) makes a fast break during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its newest high school basketball rankings on Jan. 8.

Both the boys and girls squads were listed among teams nominated in Class 7A in the rankings released on Dec. 18, but each has continued its strong level of play to each crack the top 10 at No. 9.

The girls team has won eight of its last nine games, while the boys have won 11 straight games.

Here are the full Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls sides:

Girls Class 7A

1. Hoover (18-1)

2. Albertville (14-4)

3. Bob Jones (16-5)

4. Fairhope (19-3)

5. Daphne (15-5)

6. Alma Bryant (16-3)

7. Auburn (12-3)

8. Prattville (13-4)

9. Vestavia Hills (14-7)

10. Dothan (13-5)

Others nominated: Florence (9-12), Foley (10-6), Huntsville (13-8), James Clemens (8-7), Oak Mountain (10-10), Hewitt-Trussville (12-8), Sparkman (9-8).

Boys Class 7A

1. Dothan (20-1)

2. Hoover (15-6)

3. Huntsville (17-3)

4. James Clemens (12-3)

5. Sparkman (16-6)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (18-4)

7. Fairhope (15-5)

8. Albertville (17-3)

9. Vestavia Hills (15-4)

10. Hewitt-Trussville (13-7)

Others nominated: Auburn (15-7), Enterprise (9-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-6), Oak Mountain (13-8).