Astros select Joseph Sullivan in MLB Draft

Photo courtesy of University of South Alabama Vestavia Hills native Joseph Sullivan was drafted by the Houston Astros in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photo courtesy of University of South Alabama.

A dream became reality Monday evening for one of Vestavia Hills’ own.

Joseph Sullivan, a 2021 Vestavia Hills High School graduate, was selected by the Houston Astros in the seventh round of the MLB Draft.

The night was a bit nerve-wracking for Sullivan, who was projected to go somewhere during the second day of the draft, when rounds 3-10 took place.

“With the draft, nothing is certain until it happens,” he said.

Sullivan heard from the Astros during the evening, but learned of his selection as he saw his name come up on the MLB Network broadcast of the draft.

Photo courtesy of Joseph Sullivan Joseph Sullivan watches as his name is announced as the Houston Astros' seventh-round selection on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photo courtesy of Joseph Sullivan.

“It was pretty awesome,” he said. “Once it happened and I saw my name up there, I had a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Sullivan said he is ready to begin his professional baseball journey, once he confers with his agent and agrees to a contract with Houston.

He spent the last three years at the University of South Alabama, choosing to return this past spring with hopes of improving his draft stock. Things did not go exactly as planned, as he missed five weeks with a hamate fracture in his hand during the season.

His sophomore year was his best at South Alabama, as he hit for a .304 average with 13 home runs and 44 runs batted in. In 2024, he hit nine homers and drove in 32 runs.

Sullivan performed well at the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix in June, which he believed help boost his stock.

He is a third-generation athlete, the grandson of Pat Sullivan, who won the 1971 Heisman Trophy at Auburn University. His dad played football at Auburn and TCU as well.

Joseph Sullivan played football growing up, but ultimately chose baseball as the path he desired to pursue.

“The one dream that I had as a kid was to play professionally, either baseball or football,” he said. “Obviously, I want to be the best I can be, but yesterday my dream came true in a sense, as far as what I had in my mind as a kid.”

Through his best and worst days, Sullivan said he has leaned on his faith in God to steer his path.

“That’s the only thing that keeps me straight,” he said. “I knew [this] season it wasn’t going to be easy, really relying on God and putting my faith in him and knowing the plan he’s got is greater than my own plans.”

Sullivan was awake into the wee hours Tuesday morning returning congratulatory text messages from past and present teammates. He has not forgotten where he came from, and is proud to be part of a Vestavia Hills community that he will always call home.

“There’s been a lot of great players come out of Vestavia, and there’s so many young guys as well that are super talented,” he said. “It’s great to be part of something greater than myself with a bunch of talent that came before me.”