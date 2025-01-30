High school basketball area tournaments begin soon

The high school basketball postseason has arrived.

Vestavia Hills' boys and girls teams will be playing in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournaments soon, looking to begin a successful postseason push.

The Rebels compete in Area 6 along with Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain.

The Lady Rebels finished 5-1 in area play, tying Hoover atop the area standings. Hoover won a coin toss to earn the right to host the area tournament.

Vestavia Hills will take on Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round of the area tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m., following Hoover playing Oak Mountain at 4:30 p.m. The tournament final is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Vestavia boys, which posted a 3-3 record in area play, will also face Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round, set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., following the Hoover and Oak Mountain game. The tournament final will be Friday at 7 p.m.

The top two teams in each area tournament advance to the regional tournaments.