High school basketball area tournaments begin soon

Vestavia's Grayson Hudgens (12) dribbles the ball during the Vestavia vs. Oak Mountain basketball game at Vestavia Hills High School on Jan. 14, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The high school basketball postseason has arrived.

Vestavia Hills' boys and girls teams will be playing in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournaments soon, looking to begin a successful postseason push.

The Rebels compete in Area 6 along with Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain.

The Lady Rebels finished 5-1 in area play, tying Hoover atop the area standings. Hoover won a coin toss to earn the right to host the area tournament.

Vestavia Hills will take on Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round of the area tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m., following Hoover playing Oak Mountain at 4:30 p.m. The tournament final is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Vestavia boys, which posted a 3-3 record in area play, will also face Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round, set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., following the Hoover and Oak Mountain game. The tournament final will be Friday at 7 p.m.

The top two teams in each area tournament advance to the regional tournaments.