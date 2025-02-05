Rebels win area tournament openers

The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls basketball teams emerged victorious in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament Wednesday evening.

Both tournaments are being held at Hoover, with both Rebels teams knocking off Hewitt-Trussville. 

The Lady Rebels began things with a 62-30 win over the Lady Huskies. Sarah Gordon posted a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Grayson Hudgens added 14 points in the win as well.

Vestavia Hills' boys won a low-scoring affair, beating the Huskies 40-35. Johnny Towry was the star for the Rebels, going for 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in the victory.

Both Rebels teams locked up a berth in the Class 7A Northeast Regional with the win. They will take on Hoover on Friday in the area tournament championship game. The girls game is at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7 p.m.