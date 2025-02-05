Rebels win area tournament openers

× Expand Savannah Schmidt Vestavia's Johnny Towry (22) makes a layup during the Vestavia vs. Oak Mountain basketball game at Vestavia Hills High School on Jan. 14, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls basketball teams emerged victorious in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament Wednesday evening.

Both tournaments are being held at Hoover, with both Rebels teams knocking off Hewitt-Trussville.

The Lady Rebels began things with a 62-30 win over the Lady Huskies. Sarah Gordon posted a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Grayson Hudgens added 14 points in the win as well.

Vestavia Hills' boys won a low-scoring affair, beating the Huskies 40-35. Johnny Towry was the star for the Rebels, going for 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in the victory.

Both Rebels teams locked up a berth in the Class 7A Northeast Regional with the win. They will take on Hoover on Friday in the area tournament championship game. The girls game is at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7 p.m.