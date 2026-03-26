Bear, Towry named to all-state team

× 1 of 2 Expand David Leong All-South Metro Basketball Vestavia Hills guard Emory Bear (2). Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 2 Expand David Leong All-South Metro Basketball Vestavia Hills forward Johnny Towry (5). Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Two Vestavia Hills High School basketball players were named to the all-state team after strong seasons.

Emory Bear and Johnny Towry each found their way onto the third team of the Class 7A all-state team, released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Bear and Towry helped the Rebels to the Northeast Regional, as the team finished the year with a 24-7 record. After dropping their first three games of the season, Vestavia played as one of the best teams in the state much of the year.

Bear missed nine games with injury, but his impact on the team was great. He averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds per game, hitting 50% of his field goals and shooting 34% from 3-point range. Towry was a bit more efficient from the field, hitting 54% of his shots. He also averaged 15 points and six boards per game.

Here is the full Class 7A all-state boys team:

CLASS 7A BOYS

First-team All-State

Diggy Coleman, Dothan, Sr., G, 6-0

Antwane Daniels, Auburn, Sr., G, 6-5

Jackson Sheffield, Hoover, Sr., F/C, 6-10

Evan Toms, Huntsville, Jr., F, 6-9

Ford Traweek, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., G, 6-1

Second-team All-State

Trey Garner, Fairhope, Jr., F, 6-6

Deshawn Hall, Prattville, Jr., G, 6-5

Tyler Noble, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., F, 6-3

Caiden Ricks, Austin, Sr., F, 6-7

Aidan Williams, Enterprise, Sr., F, 6-7

Third-team All-State

Emory Bear, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 6-3

Jaisyion Payne, Florence, Jr., G, 5-11

Cam Pritchett, Thompson, Jr., F, 6-4

Johnny Towry, Vestavia Hills, Jr., F, 6-7

Tucker Wadsworth, Enterprise, Sr., G, 6-5

Honorable mention

Alexander Blue, James Clemens, Jr., F, 6-6

Michael Glass, Hoover, Sr., G, 6-1

Landen Malone, Sparkman, Jr., F, 6-4

Keandre Yancey, Albertville, Sr., F/C, 6-6

Coach of the year

Curt Weeks, Tuscaloosa Co.