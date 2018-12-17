All-South Metro Volleyball Team: Vines, Schultz earn 1st team honors

× 1 of 2 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Hannah Vines (31) cheers during a match between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills. × 2 of 2 Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Ainsley Schultz (20) passes during a match between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills. Prev Next

The 2018 high school volleyball season has come and gone, with many outstanding players putting together seasons worthy of honoring in the first All-South Metro Team from Starnes Publishing.

From the 12 schools in the Starnes Publishing coverage area, Mountain Brook and Hoover high schools reached the state tournament, with both teams advancing to the Class 7A semifinals. Briarwood, Chelsea, Clay-Chalkville, Homewood and Spain Park each advanced to the super regional tournaments.

Mountain Brook outside hitter Grace Carr is the All-South Metro Player of the Year, as the junior helped lead the Spartans to a 46-11 record and semifinal appearance. She was named the MVP of the Back to Boro tournament in Siegel, Tennessee, on Sept. 15, as the team won all seven of its matches over the weekend. For the season, Carr tallied 599 kills, 445 digs, 46 blocks and 71 aces.

Hoover’s Chris Camper is the All-South Metro Coach of the Year following a season in which the Bucs posted a 39-11 record and also made it to the semis. He has led the Hoover program to the Elite Eight portion of the state tournament each of the last six seasons, including a pair of runner-up finishes.

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitter: Grace Carr, junior, Mountain Brook; led the Spartans with 599 kills, 445 digs, 46 blocks and 71 aces.

Outside hitter: Rya McKinnon, freshman, Hoover; led the Bucs offense with 526 kills, 228 digs, 52 blocks and 51 aces.

Outside hitter: ShaKevia Hogan, senior, Spain Park; helped lead Jags to first super regional appearance under coach Kellye Bowen and finished season with 366 kills, 371 digs, 48 blocks and 37 aces.

Outside hitter: Hannah Vines, senior, Vestavia Hills; helped lead Rebels to a 21-9 record and finished with 342 kills, 226 digs, 38 aces, 23 blocks and 18 assists.

Setter: Ann Vandevelde, junior, Mountain Brook; excelled in her first year as the primary setter, racking up 1,242 assists, 455 digs, 28 blocks and 36 aces.

Setter: Amiyah King, senior, Hoover; selected as team’s floor captain and led the Bucs with 1,240 assists, 256 digs, 56 blocks, 52 aces and 26 kills.

Libero: Victoria Schmer, junior, Chelsea; surpassed 1,000 career digs in her career and finished the season with 792 digs and 132 aces.

Middle hitter: Ellie Dayhuff, junior, Mountain Brook; racked up 304 kills and 106 blocks on the season.

Right side: Allie DeSantis, senior, Spain Park; completed her Jags career with a great season, compiling 281 digs, 167 assists, 12 blocks, 59 aces and 26 kills.

Right side: Ainsley Schultz, junior, Vestavia Hills; also set for the Rebels and finished the year with 232 kills, 573 assists, 183 digs, 44 aces and 44 blocks.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitter: Jules Hamer, senior, Chelsea; tallied 373 kills, 392 digs and 61 blocks in her final season, as she completed her career with 1,242 kills.

Outside hitter: Zoe LaBreche, junior, Chelsea; racked up 298 kills, 355 digs and 77 aces for a strong Hornets team.

Outside hitter: Alejandra Loo, senior, Homewood; helped lead the Patriots to an 18-12 record, one win away from the state tournament, as the team’s lone senior.

Outside hitter: Leah Nielsen, senior, Oak Mountain; concluded her stellar career with 366 kills, 142 digs, 86 blocks and 38 aces.

Middle hitter: Gabbi Essix, sophomore, Hoover; solidified the middle for the Bucs, posting 331 kills, 112 blocks, and 32 digs on the year.

Middle blocker: Paris Morris, junior, Spain Park; a steady force for the Jags, piling up 277 kills, 82 digs, 81 blocks and 66 aces.

Setter: Kaley Bruce, senior, Briarwood; one of two seniors for the Lions, as she had 364 set assists and 223 digs on the season.

Setter: Maddie Moss, senior, Oak Mountain; put together an impressive year despite missing four weeks, with 462 assists, 162 digs, 63 kills and 41 aces.

Libero: Elise Hoppenjans, senior, Vestavia Hills; racked up 422 digs, 61 assists and 30 aces in her final season.

Libero: Liz Vandevelde, junior, Mountain Brook; posted an impressive 671 digs, 70 assists and 43 aces.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitter: Anna Grace Pattillo, Briarwood; Hope Wright, Chelsea; Trenity Wilson, Hewitt-Trussville; Lauren Charles, Clay-Chalkville; Audrey Rothman, Spain Park

Libero: Audrey O’Brien, Briarwood; Reece Smith, Clay-Chalkville; Susanne Bouler, Hewitt-Trussville; Mackenzie Martin, Hoover; Lexie Fowler, Spain Park; Somer Underwood, Pinson Valley; Amelia Ragusa, John Carroll; Mary Quinn Carter, Vestavia Hills

Middle: Anna Virginia Fagan, Hewitt-Trussville; KaMya Hampton, Pinson Valley; Olivia Stark, Spain Park; Jackie Venable, Vestavia Hills; Emma Crawford, Briarwood; Sheliah Harris, Clay-Chalkville

Setter: Bailey Drew McIntyre, Chelsea; Sara Swee, Chelsea; Haley McElroy, Pinson Valley; Jessica Veal, Spain Park; Abby Wilson, Homewood

Right side: Caroline Raybon, Hoover; Mary Katherine Fowlkes, Mountain Brook

Defensive specialist: Maggie Gann, Vestavia Hills

