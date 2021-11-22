All-South Metro Volleyball: Vines, Gann earn 2nd team honors

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Angelica Vines (14) spikes the ball at the net during a game against Chelsea held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Savannah Gann (5) spikes the ball during a game against Chelsea held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Audrey Vielguth (6) serves during a game against Chelsea held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The high school volleyball season has been completed, with Mountain Brook winning the state title for the third straight year in Class 6A and Spain Park winning it all in 7A for the first time in program history.

The number of standout performers this season was significant, making the fourth annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Volleyball Team one deep with talent at each position.

This year’s overall Player of the Year award goes to Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman, who helped lead the Jags to the state title. Rya McKinnon wins the Offensive Player of the Year, capping off an incredible career for Hoover. Brooklyn Allison is the Defensive Player of the Year, as she was a vital part of the title run as well. Kellye Bowen and Mattie Gardner share the Coach of the Year honor, with both winning their first state title as head coaches.

A Career Achievement Award was also designated for Hoover coach Chris Camper, who announced his retirement following the season. Camper compiled a 772-304 record and the 2020 state championship in 22 seasons.

Player of the Year: Audrey Rothman, Spain Park

Offensive Player of the Year: Rya McKinnon, Hoover

Defensive Player of the Year: Brooklyn Allison, Spain Park

Coaches of the Year: Spain Park’s Kellye Bowen and Mountain Brook’s Mattie Gardner

Career Achievement Award: Chris Camper, Hoover

1ST TEAM

Outside hitter – Audrey Rothman, Spain Park, senior: wrapped up an incredible high school career with 709 kills and 249 digs, and led the Jags to a 47-4 record and a state title.

Outside hitter – Rya McKinnon, Hoover, senior: finished up a five-year varsity career with Offensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight year, going for 696 kills and 395 digs.

Outside hitter – Olivia Brown, Homewood, senior: helped lead Homewood to the state tournament for the first time in many years, finishing the year with 679 kills and 320 kills. She tallied more than 1,500 career kills.

Outside hitter – Emily Breazeale, Spain Park, junior: a vital piece to the Spain Park team, going for 484 kills and 258 digs.

Setter – Hannah Parant, Mountain Brook, sophomore: a first-teamer for the second straight year, racking up 1,173 assists, 365 digs and 170 kills to lead the Spartans to another title.

Setter – Olivia Outman, Homewood, senior: put together a great senior season, racking up 1,066 assists (she finished with more than 1,800 in her career) and 249 digs.

Libero – Brooklyn Allison, Spain Park, junior: hailed as the Defensive Player of the Year because of her work on the back row for the state champs, finishing with 386 digs.

Libero – Haley Callaham, Homewood, senior: tallied 569 digs on the season and finished her career with more than 1,000 digs.

Middle hitter – Greer Golden, Mountain Brook, senior: won the state tournament MVP award and surpassed 1,000 kills for her career; she also registered 388 kills and 109 blocks this year.

Middle hitter – Poppy Moellering, John Carroll, sophomore: finished with 272 kills and 49 blocks for the Cavaliers.

Right side – Mackenzie Yoakum, Homewood, senior: capped off a strong prep career with a season of 292 kills and 143 digs.

Right side – Bella Halyard, Spain Park, senior: tallied 360 assists, 120 digs and 94 kills as a versatile player for the Jags.

2ND TEAM

Outside hitter – Lucy Redden, Mountain Brook, senior: the Spartans top hitter racked up 432 kills and 257 digs in a strong senior season.

Outside hitter – Emma Pohlmann, Chelsea, junior: has already piled up impressive numbers in her career and went for 380 kills and 322 digs this year.

Outside hitter – Angelica Vines, Vestavia Hills, senior: had a great season as the Rebels’ captain, with 367 kills and 193 digs.

Outside hitter – Savannah Gann, Vestavia Hills, junior: broke out in her junior campaign, going for 317 kills and 169 digs.

Setter – Lilly Johnson, Spain Park, junior: was a key part of the Jags this year, running the offense to the pace of 772 assists.

Setter – Kathryn Smith, Oak Mountain, senior: established herself as one of the top setters in the area, finishing her final campaign with 702 assists and 158 digs.

Libero – Alexandra Carlson, Mountain Brook, senior: slid into a key role this year for the Spartans and had 460 digs.

Libero – Anna Sartin, Chelsea, senior: racked up 469 assists for the Hornets.

Middle hitter – Alice Garzon, Mountain Brook, sophomore: provided stability for the Spartans with 189 kills and 110 blocks.

Middle hitter – Stella Helms, Briarwood, sophomore: had a strong year for the Lions, even in a tough area.

Right side – Jayni Thompson, Oak Mountain, senior: capped off a stellar career with 361 kills.

Right side – Sims Kilgore, Mountain Brook, junior: finished with 194 kills, 45 blocks and 49 digs for the Spartans.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitter: Lily Janas, Homewood; Hannah Hitson, Mountain Brook; Maria Groover, John Carroll; Lauren Buchanan, Chelsea

Setter: Morgan Martin, Chelsea; Madison Moore, Chelsea; Baxley Downs, Hoover; Helen Macher, John Carroll; Jolee Giadrosich, Briarwood; Haley Thompson, Spain Park

Middle hitter: Liv Myers, Spain Park; Morgan Scott, John Carroll

Right side: Brooke Gober, Spain Park; Kendyl Mitchell, Hoover, Paige Ingersoll, Spain Park

Libero: Audrey Vielguth, Vestavia Hills; Makayla Ragland, Oak Mountain; Bella Guenster, Hoover; Josie Scalici, John Carroll; Stella Yester, John Carroll; Peyton David, Hoover

Starnes Media's publications cover several communities throughout the Birmingham metro area. Schools included for consideration on this team were Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Hoover, Spain Park, Homewood, John Carroll, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills.