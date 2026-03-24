All-South Metro Basketball: Emory Bear named 1st team

× 1 of 4 Expand David Leong All-South Metro Basketball Vestavia Hills guard Emory Bear (2).. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 4 Expand David Leong All-South Metro Basketball Vestavia Hills guard Emory Bear (2). Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Minh Lam All-South Metro Basketball Johnny Towry (5). Photo by Minh Lam × 4 of 4 Expand David Leong All-South Metro Basketball Vestavia Hills forward Johnny Towry (5). Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Every high school basketball season has its own twists and turns (except for Hoover’s girls, who just keep on winning). New players step up and teams make magical runs.

The 2025-26 season had both of those, and the annual Under the Lights All-South Metro Basketball Team aims to highlight the top performers from an entertaining year.

Hoover’s boys had their three-year state championship streak snapped, but head coach Scott Ware took a brand-new starting lineup back to the state final and is the Coach of the Year on the boys side. Briarwood’s Lorie Kerley is the Coach of the Year for the girls after leading the Lady Lions to the final four for the first time since 2001.

Kaleb Carson continued his stellar senior year for Homewood. After winning Offensive Player of the Year honors in football, he is the boys Player of the Year after leading his Patriots to a great campaign. In the girls Player of the Year battle, Hoover’s Khloe Ford reasserted herself as one of the most dominant players in the state this year, while Chelsea’s Caroline Brown had a fantastic year as well to lead a retooled Chelsea team back to the final four.

Coaches of the Year: Scott Ware, Hoover; Lorie Kerley, Briarwood

Players of the Year: Kaleb Carson, Homewood; Khloe Ford, Hoover; Caroline Brown, Chelsea

GIRLS 1ST TEAM

Khloe Ford, Hoover: The Missouri signee averaged 18 points and nine rebounds for the state champs.

The Missouri signee averaged 18 points and nine rebounds for the state champs. Caroline Brown, Chelsea: Led the area in scoring with 18.4 points per game, leading her team to the final four.

Led the area in scoring with 18.4 points per game, leading her team to the final four. Maddie Walter, Mountain Brook: A first-team selection for the second straight year, going for a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds per game.

A first-team selection for the second straight year, going for a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds per game. Emma Kerley, Briarwood: Led her team to the final four with 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Led her team to the final four with 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Aaliyah Blanchard, Hoover: Made the first team again, finishing her career with 16 points per game.

GIRLS 2ND TEAM

Ryleigh Martin, Hewitt-Trussville: The UAB commit scored 15 points per game.

The UAB commit scored 15 points per game. Kimora Brewster, Clay-Chalkville: Averaged 15 points per game for one of the top Class 6A squads.

Averaged 15 points per game for one of the top Class 6A squads. Kristen Winston, Hoover: The freshman is the next star player for the Lady Bucs, going for 13 points and nearly six assists per game.

The freshman is the next star player for the Lady Bucs, going for 13 points and nearly six assists per game. Avery Davis, Mountain Brook: Led the area with 81 3-point makes this season.

Led the area with 81 3-point makes this season. Olivia Pryor, Chelsea: One of the top guards in the area, going for four assists and four steals each game

GIRLS 3RD TEAM

Caroline Kester, Oak Mountain: Capped off her career with 12.5 points per game.

Capped off her career with 12.5 points per game. Emily Williams, John Carroll: Went for 14 points and nine rebounds each night.

Went for 14 points and nine rebounds each night. Lauryn Holley, Hewitt-Trussville: Surpassed 1,000 points in her career with 15 points per game.

Surpassed 1,000 points in her career with 15 points per game. Ann Tatum Baker, Briarwood: Capped off a tremendous career with 12 points per game as the Lady Lions point guard.

Capped off a tremendous career with 12 points per game as the Lady Lions point guard. Mackenzie Hale, Clay-Chalkville: Nearly had a double-double each night, with 12 points and nine boards.

GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION

Chenelle Hunter, Spain Park; Sophia Lee, John Carroll; Juliann Bass, Chelsea; Devyn Hudson, Homewood; Lily Burch, John Carroll; Gabby Garcia, Chelsea; Lemmie Floyd, Chelsea; Kate Bakken, Mountain Brook; Zy Walker, Oak Mountain; Ella Grace Stricklin, Vestavia Hills; Lynlee Franks, Spain Park; Lane Crowe, Homewood; Marley Cowan, Vestavia Hills; Teagan Huey, Spain Park.

BOYS 1ST TEAM

Drew Mears, Briarwood: Led the area in scoring for the third straight year with 22 points per game.

Led the area in scoring for the third straight year with 22 points per game. Kaleb Carson, Homewood: Carried the Patriots to the regional final with 18 points and five rebounds per game.

Carried the Patriots to the regional final with 18 points and five rebounds per game. Demar Hinton, Clay-Chalkville: One of the top scorers in the area, finishing with 18 points per game.

One of the top scorers in the area, finishing with 18 points per game. Jackson Sheffield, Hoover: The Vanderbilt signee was a force, averaging 17.7 points and eight rebounds.

The Vanderbilt signee was a force, averaging 17.7 points and eight rebounds. Emory Bear, Vestavia Hills: Despite missing time with an injury, finished with 16.5 points and seven rebounds.

BOYS 2ND TEAM

Johnny Towry, Vestavia Hills: Went for 15 points and six rebounds to help the Rebels win the area championship.

Went for 15 points and six rebounds to help the Rebels win the area championship. Patton Knight, Oak Mountain: Set Oak Mountain record with 81 3-point makes for the year.

Set Oak Mountain record with 81 3-point makes for the year. Evan Moller, Chelsea: Led the Hornets with 14 points and seven rebounds each game.

Led the Hornets with 14 points and seven rebounds each game. Trey Davis, Mountain Brook: The sharpshooter averaged 12 points per game.

The sharpshooter averaged 12 points per game. Michael Glass, Hoover: The regional tournament MVP averaged 12 points per game.

BOYS 3RD TEAM

Dalton Black, Hewitt-Trussville: The Huskies’ leading scorer went for 13 points each contest.

The Huskies’ leading scorer went for 13 points each contest. Tommy Morrison, Spain Park: Helped the Jags to a strong season with 11.6 points and six rebounds per game.

Helped the Jags to a strong season with 11.6 points and six rebounds per game. Charlie Caldwell, Briarwood: Averaged 12 points per game for the Lions.

Averaged 12 points per game for the Lions. Blake Weise, John Carroll: Averaged 16 points and shot 45% from 3-point range.

Averaged 16 points and shot 45% from 3-point range. Josh Wilkerson, Spain Park: Went for 13.7 points each night.

BOYS HONORABLE MENTION

Kasen Lemons, Oak Mountain; Sam Fox, Spain Park; Rashad Rolley, Hewitt-Trussville; Sean Johnson, Chelsea; Gray Carrington, Oak Mountain; Braden Little, Mountain Brook; Jace Harden, Homewood; Messiah Millin, Hoover; Clay Mills, Oak Mountain; Harrison Stewart, Spain Park; Daniel Vinson, Homewood; Ryan Phelps, Hewitt-Trussville; Drew Vail, Homewood; Cooper Gann, Spain Park.