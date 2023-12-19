All-Over the Mountain flag football team named

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler The 2023 All-Over the Mountain flag football team.

Coaches from many of the local high school girls flag football teams put together an All-Over the Mountain team, recognizing the top players in the area on outstanding seasons.

Vestavia Hills was the top team in the area, as the Rebels finished as the state runner-up in the Class 6A-7A division.

Flag football has been offered the last three years as an emerging sport in the state. It will become fully sanctioned by the Alabama High School Athletic Association next fall, meaning a championship program will be in place and state titles recognized at the end of the season.

1st team

McKenzie Stribling, Hoover

Taylor Kindred, Hoover

Mallory Ogle, John Carroll

Emily Stricklin, Spain Park

Zyian Heligar, Spain Park

Chenell Hunter, Spain Park

Christiana Belcher, Vestavia Hills

Layne Turner, Vestavia Hills

River Riley, Vestavia Hills

Emily Spooner, Vestavia Hills

Julia Rose, Vestavia Hills

Lindsay Green, Vestavia Hills

2nd team

Reece Unnoppet, Helena

Liesel Kellen, Homewood

Sadie Busbee, Homewood

Bella Paradise, Hoover

Hadley Williams, Hoover

Cecilia Jehu, John Carroll

Eliza Jehu, John Carroll

Anna Grace Fuller, John Carroll

Emily Williams, John Carroll

Ella Holt, Oak Mountain

Rory Payton, Spain Park

Holland Warren, Vestavia Hills

Honorable mention