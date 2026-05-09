AHSAA releases new alignments for upcoming school years

× Expand AHSAA AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon addresses the media at a press conference announcing the new classification system for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at the AHSAA offices in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

In local high school sports, region and area alignments always look a little different every couple of years, as the Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassifies its member schools every other year.

The most recent round of reclassification, for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years, featured a few more changes than usual due to the AHSAA separating public and private schools for the first time. Instead of both being grouped together among seven classifications, there will now be six public school classifications and two private school classes.

For Vestavia Hills, the change means the Rebels will compete in Class 6A, joining a Region 3 football schedule that includes Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover, Oak Mountain, Prattville, Spain Park, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County.

In volleyball, the Rebels will compete in Area 6 alongside Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover and Tuscaloosa County.

In basketball, baseball and softball, Vestavia Hills will compete in Area 6 with Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain and Spain Park.

The AHSAA has now released the region and area alignments for fall, winter and spring sports over the next two school years.

AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon said the decision to restructure reflects the evolving landscape of education-based athletics in Alabama.

“The landscape of education-based athletics in Alabama is changing, and the AHSAA must continue to adapt,” Harmon said. “After careful review and after listening to our public and private school members, the Central Board determined that now is the appropriate time to restructure championship play.”

Although public and private schools will no longer compete in the same championship program, Harmon noted the two are highly encouraged to continue competing against one another in regular season play.

“We believe this is a strong, solid plan, but as with every classification cycle, we will listen to our membership and make adjustments as needed,” Harmon said. “The AHSAA is committed to working collaboratively with our member schools, public and private.”

For the complete alignments for all sports, visit ahsaa.com.