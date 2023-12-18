AHSAA reclassification: Region, area changes for Rebels

The Alabama High School Athletic Association released its new classifications for the next two school years on Monday afternoon, following approval by the Central Board of Control.

The AHSAA reclassifies its member schools every two years based on enrollment data for public and private schools across the state. The period announced Monday will be in effect for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

Class 7A contains the 32 largest schools in the state, while the other six classes have roughly twice that many schools in each one.

Locally, Spain Park and Chelsea will each drop from 7A to 6A, beginning next school year. Replacing them in football’s Region 3 will be Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa — which jumps from 6A to 7A — and Prattville.

Hillcrest and Prattville will join a football region with Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County.

Spain Park and Chelsea will be in Region 3 of 6A, with Benjamin Russell, Calera, Chilton County, Helena and Pelham.

As a result of that shakeup, Homewood moves from Region 3 to Region 5, playing against the likes of Parker, Gardendale, Minor, Mortimer Jordan, Jackson-Olin and Woodlawn.

Mountain Brook remains in 6A as well and heads over to Region 6 with Clay-Chalkville, Huffman, Oxford, Pell City, Pinson Valley and Shades Valley.

Briarwood will return to 5A after four years in 6A. The Lions will slot into Region 5 alongside John Carroll, Center Point, Corner, Carver-Birmingham, Hayden, Ramsay and Wenonah.

The region and area alignments for the other fall sports were released as well, including for volleyball, cross-country, swimming and diving, and flag football.

In 5A volleyball, John Carroll will be in Area 9 with Northside, Sipsey Valley and Wenonah. Briarwood will be in Area 8 with Central-Clay County, Shelby County and Sylacauga.

Area 8 of 6A will contains Chelsea, Helena, Pelham and Spain Park. Homewood will headline Area 9 with Parker, Minor and Jackson-Olin. Mountain Brook will be in Area 10 with Huffman and Woodlawn.

Class 7A volleyball will have a different look as well. Area 6 will consist of Hillcrest, Hoover, Oak Mountain, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County, while Area 7 will have Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Albertville, Grissom and Huntsville.

Alignments for winter and spring sports for the next two school years will be announced at a later date.

The full data can be accessed at this link.