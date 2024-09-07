Accolades: Rising seniors focus at annual All-Star week

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills’ Sarah Gordon (33) warms up before an AHSAA Class 7A girls Northwest Regional semifinal game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Bob Jones Patriots in Tom Drake Coliseum at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville on Feb. 14.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association held its annual All-Star week in Montgomery in July.

The week is an opportunity for coaches and athletic administrators around the state to congregate for clinics, banquets and other events. Rising seniors were selected to play in all-star games in each sport.

Here is a look at how the selected Vestavia Hills High School athletes fared in their all-star opportunities. The Rebels athletes played on the North teams, competing against South all-stars.