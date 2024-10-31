Accolades: Remarkable Rebels

×
Photo by Richard Force.
Vestavia halfback Bruce Littleton (22) scores a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia on Oct. 11 at Heardmont Park.
- Vestavia Hills HB Bruce Littleton: Ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the win over Oak Mountain on Oct. 11.
- RB Noah Boylan: Led the way for the Rebels in their win over Prattville, gaining 94 yards on 12 rushes on Oct. 4.
- WR Chase Webb: Broke the century mark, catching five passes for 107 yards, against Prattville on Oct. 4.
- QB Charlie Taaffe: Accounted for 353 for Vestavia’s total offense against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Sept. 13, rushing for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He also completed 11-of-17 passes for 191 yards and two more scores.
- LB Jacob Watson: Led the Rebels with seven tackles, including two tackles for loss, in the game against Hewitt-Trussville on Sept. 6.