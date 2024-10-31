Accolades: Remarkable Rebels

by

  • Vestavia Hills HB Bruce Littleton: Ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the win over Oak Mountain on Oct. 11.
  • RB Noah Boylan: Led the way for the Rebels in their win over Prattville, gaining 94 yards on 12 rushes on Oct. 4.
  • WR Chase Webb: Broke the century mark, catching five passes for 107 yards, against Prattville on Oct. 4.
  • QB Charlie Taaffe: Accounted for 353 for Vestavia’s total offense against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Sept. 13, rushing for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He also completed 11-of-17 passes for 191 yards and two more scores.
  • LB Jacob Watson: Led the Rebels with seven tackles, including two tackles for loss, in the game against Hewitt-Trussville on Sept. 6.