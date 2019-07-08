8U softball players win state championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kelly Atchison, Two Men and a Truck. The members of the Vestavia 8U All-Stars softball team.

The 2019 Vestavia 8U All-Stars won the USSSA State Championship over the summer.

These girls compiled an undefeated record of 20-0 over the span of four tournaments, concluding with a 17-3 in the State Championship game over West Alabama. Four consecutive tournaments each resulted in first place finishes for the Rebels.

Offensively, Vestavia averaged 15.3 runs per game, totaling 307 runs over 20 games. Defensively, the Rebels were stingy, only giving up 3.8 runs per game during their undefeated run.

During the state tournament, Vestavia outscored opponents 68-17 over 5 games. This is Vestavia’s second state championship in 8U over the last four years.

Two Men and a Truck sponsored the team.

The 8U platers are: Olivia Adkins, Sophie Angelo, Emory Beard, Sophie Deinlein, Ellie Faulkner, Lilly Ferguson, Addison Ferrell, Kourtney Golden, Ryanne Head, Reese Pixley, Daley Splawn and Kathryn Wallace. Coaches are Jarad Adkins, Keith Splawn, Patrick Ferguson and Brad Beard.

Submitted by Kelly Atchison, Two Men and a Truck.