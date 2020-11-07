22-year-old Homewood man wins 2020 Vulcan Run 10K

by

×

1 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run34

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run34

Andy Smith of Homewood, Alabama, crosses the finish line as the winner of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Smith finished with a time of 32 minutes, 5 seconds.

×

2 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run6

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run6

Birmingham Track Club volunteer holds up a race T-shirt at the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

3 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run35

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run35

Erica Speegle of north Shelby County, Alabama crosses the finish line as the top female finisher in the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Her time was 34 minutes, 17 seconds.

×

4 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run8

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run8

The first wave of runners at the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K prepares for the start of the race in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Stretching in front is Andy Smith of Homewood, who ended up winning the race. To his right in front is Erica Speegle, who was the top female finisher and fifth overall finisher.

×

5 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run53

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run53

Family members of Rick McRoberts of Mountain Brook, Alabama, cheer him on as he nears the finish line of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Cheering are his mother Patty McRoberts, wife Maegan McRoberts and daughters Lily and Eva McRoberts.

×

6 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run54

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run54

Family members of Rick McRoberts of Mountain Brook, Alabama, cheer him on as he nears the finish line of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Cheering are his mother Patty McRoberts, wife Maegan McRoberts and daughters Lily and Eva McRoberts.

×

7 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run57

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run57

Suman Silwal takes photos of people crossing the finish line at the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

8 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run1

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run1

Birmingham Track Club President Hunter Bridwell gives directions to runners at the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

9 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run11

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run11

Runners take off at the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

10 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run12

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run12

Runners take off at the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

11 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run13

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run13

Runners take off at the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

12 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run14

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run14

Runners take off at the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

13 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run15

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run15

Runners take off at the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

14 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run18

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run18

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

15 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run19

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run19

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

16 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run2

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run2

Runners gather for the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

17 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run20

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run20

Runners make their way along Lakeshore Drive near the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

18 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run22

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run22

Runners make their way along Lakeshore Drive near the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

19 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run23

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run23

Runners make their way along Lakeshore Drive near the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

20 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run24

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run24

Runners make their way along Lakeshore Drive near the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

21 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run25

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run25

Runners make their way along Lakeshore Drive near the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

22 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run28

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run28

Hannah Chandler of Irondale, Alabama, makes her way along Lakeshore Drive near the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

23 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run29

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run29

Runners make their way along Lakeshore Drive near the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

24 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run3

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run3

Tripp Moss of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, streches in preparation for the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

25 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run30

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run30

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

26 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run31

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run31

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

27 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run32

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run32

A runner makes her way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

28 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run33

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run33

Birmingham Track Club volunteers Ryan Graham, at left, and Skylar Holland prepare snack bags for distribution after the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

29 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run36

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run36

The top three finishers of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, pose for a photo after the race on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. From left are: third-place finisher Josh Evans of Montevallo, Alabama; first-place finisher Andy Smith of Homewood and second-place finisher Alan Ash of Homewood.

×

30 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run37

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run37

A runner nears the finish line of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

31 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run42

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run42

Sam Chandler of Irondale, Alabama, and Casey Chandler of St. Petersburg, Florida, make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

32 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run43

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run43

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

33 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run46

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run46

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

34 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run47

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run47

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

35 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run50

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run50

A runner makes his way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

36 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run51

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run51

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

37 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run52

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run52

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

38 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run7

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run7

Runners get ready for the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

39 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run9

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run9

The first wave of runners prepares for the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. In front are Taryn Thor of Kokoma, Indiana, at left, who placed 15th in the race, and Erica Speegle of north Shelby County, who placed fifth and was the top female finisher.

×

40 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run58

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run58

Runners who placed in the top 100 pick up Top 100 T-shirts after the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

41 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run56

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run56

Mitzi Sheffield of Vestavia Hills, Alabama (at left), and Rebecca Newman of Pelham, Alabama, rest after completing the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

42 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run56

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run56

Keith Abercrombie of Birmingham, Alabama, grabs some coffee after completing the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

43 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run49

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run49

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

44 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run48

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run48

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

45 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run45

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run45

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

46 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run44

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run44

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

47 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run41

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run41

Runners make their way along the course of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

48 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run40

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run40

Runners near the finish line of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

49 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run4

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run4

A runner picks up her packet before the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

50 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run39

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run39

Runners near the finish line of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

51 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run38

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run38

Taryn Thor of Kokomo, Indiana, nears the finish line of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

52 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run27

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run27

Runners make their way along Lakeshore Drive near the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

53 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run26

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run26

Runners make their way along Lakeshore Drive near the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

54 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run21

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run21

A runner makes his way along Lakeshore Drive near the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

55 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run17

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run17

Runners take off at the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

56 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run16

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run16

Runners take off at the start of the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

×

57 of 57

201107_Vulcan_Run10

Photo by Jon Anderson

201107_Vulcan_Run10

The first wave of runners starts the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K in Homewood, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. In front, from left, are: Taryn Thor of Kokomo, Indiana; Erica Speegle of north Shelby County, Andy Smith of Homewood and Alan Ash of Homewood.

A 22-year-old Homewood man captured first place in the 46th annual Vulcan Run 10K this morning in Homewood.

Andy Smith, a 2016 graduate of Homewood High School and 2020 graduate of Auburn University, raced across the finish line in the parking lot at Brookwood Village with a time of 32 minutes, 5 seconds in the 6.2-mile run — a pace of 5 minutes and 10 seconds per mile.

Fellow Homewood resident Alan Ash, 29, came in less than a minute later to grab second place with a time of 33:01. Josh Evans, 24, of Montevallo came in third at 33:33.

The top female finisher was Erica Speegle, 40, of north Shelby County, and she came in fifth overall with a time of 34:15. The second-place female finisher was Carmen Hussar, 43, of Homewood at 36:22, followed by Ivy Kibet, 30, of Columbus, Georgia, at 36:48.

There were 524 people who registered for this year’s Vulcan Run and 433 who completed the course, according to official race results.

This was the first year the race has not been held in Birmingham, which is not yet allowing road races due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been 1,000 to 1,200 runners in the race in recent years, said Hunter Bridwell, president of the Birmingham Track Club, which organized the race.

Bridwell said the club is thankful Homewood allowed the race to take place. “It’s different, but these are different times,” he said.

The race began in the eastern parking lot of Brookwood Village near Macy’s, proceeded briefly along Lakeshore Drive and then, slightly after the 1-mile mark at Old Montgomery Highway, shifted onto the Shades Creek Greenway Trail. Runners stayed on that trail, also known as the Lakeshore Trail, until almost reaching the Green Springs trailhead near the Homewood Soccer Park, then turned around and returned along the trail to where they started. Temperatures were in the 60s.

Because of COVID-19, the race started in waves to keep everyone from gathering at the starting line at the same time. Times were determined with tracking chips in the runners’ bibs. Also, runners were encouraged to stay socially distanced from others and wear face masks both before and after the race. Some did, and some didn’t.

McDonald’s provided grab-and-go food bags for runners after the race.