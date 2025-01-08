2025 Leadoff Dinner for Vestavia Hills High baseball is Jan. 16

× Expand State Sen Jabo Waggoner, at right, will be honored at the 2025 Leadoff Dinner for the Vestavia Hills High School baseball program on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

The second annual Leadoff Dinner benefitting the Vestavia Hills High School baseball program is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The event will include a catered dinner, live music, silent auction and guest speaker and will honor state Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills. It’s also being held in conjunction with the Vestavia Hills Sports Hall of Fame reunion.

Jay Stewart, a member of a state championship Vestavia Hills High School baseball team, member of the Vestavia Hills Board of Education and representative for the Vestavia Hills Sports Hall of Fame, will be introducing Waggoner at the event.

The Vestavia Hills Civic Center is at 1090 Montgomery Highway. Doors open at 5:30, and there will be a cash bar. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased here. About 400 people attended the first Leadoff Dinner last year, Vestavia Hills Councilman Rusty Weaver said.