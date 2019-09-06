VHEW students learn “The West Way”

× Expand Photo by Patty Green. Students received special button pins to help them remember “The West Way.”

Signs around the school remind students, teachers, and visitors alike about “The West Way,” the phrase that guides behavior at Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

Courtesy, respect, and responsibility make up “The West Way,” and every year, students learn about these good character traits during West Way Week.

This year, students kicked off the school year by celebrating West Way Week Aug. 12-16.

Students started the week by receiving a button pin to help them remember “The West Way.” Classes discussed the traits and talked about how children and teachers could demonstrate each one. Students in each class then signed a “West Way Pledge,” which is displayed throughout the school year.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills Elementary West.