VHEW students celebrate ancestry with music

× 1 of 3 Expand photos by Patty Green Mrs. Burns’ class shares sign language with "My Flag," which reminds us that under our flag, we are not alone. × 2 of 3 Expand photos by Patty Green West second graders sing patriotic music for their families and classmates. × 3 of 3 Expand photos by Patty Green Students from Ms. Anderson’s class dance with straw hats to “I Am Thankful to be an American.” Prev Next

Second-graders at Vestavia Hills Elementary West celebrated their ancestors and love for our country with a musical performance entitled “Proud to be an American.” On Nov. 15 and 16, second-grade classes treated classmates as well as family members to such musical selections as “I am Thankful To Be An American,” “Thank A Vet” and “Grand Old Flag,” under the direction of VHEW’s music teacher, Trudye Confessore.

Veterans in attendance were recognized in appreciation of their service for our country. The students also incorporated movement and dance, ribbons and Crash Cans for fun renditions of patriotic selections. Their rousing performance of “Allegiance Rap” commanded immediate applause. Serving as the backdrop for the program was a large American flag created by VHEW students soon after the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Prior to the performances, students researched their ancestry, determining the countries from which their ancestors immigrated. They selected a country and crafted costumes for the musical performances based on the clothing their relatives may have worn when coming to America.

Submitted by Alice Elmore