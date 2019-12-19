Under the Sea at VHEW

× Expand Photo by Patty Green. A little superhero plays at the carnival at Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

Crowds of kids and parents went “Under the Sea” as Vestavia Hills Elementary West held its fall carnival on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Students and their families supported the school fundraiser while everyone played games, won prizes, and enjoyed great food.

In the parking lot, visitors were greeted by popular carnival games, the carnival bake sale, and cotton candy being made on the spot. Inside, they could go through the haunted house or visit the patios for Italian ice and more games. The money raised for the school will be used for technology, instructional materials, and equipment.

Submitted by Alice Elmore.