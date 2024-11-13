Get to know: VHEW kindergarten teacher Lois Powers Gray

Louis Powers Gray is a kindergarten teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary West, where she has been teaching for 32 years. In this interview, she shares what she loves about teaching and memories of a teacher who impacted her life.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subjects do you teach?

A: I have been a teacher for 32 years at Vestavia West. I have learned so much over those years. Each year, I get a new group of kids. I get a new group of parents. I get to see them grow from the beginning to the end of their school year. I just love all that comes with teaching, and I do teach all the subjects and have a great time.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: There are several reasons I became an educator. One is my love for children. I love working with children. I love to see their creativity. I love to see the joy they have when they've learned something new.

And, I really love building relationships with them that not only last from kindergarten, but all the way up to fifth grade at West.

I want to be a positive impact on my students' lives, see their personal growth, as they move throughout the years. These are just several reasons I became an educator.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: A favorite teacher for me was my fourth grade teacher. Her name was Martha West. She was a wonderful teacher. She made me feel comfortable coming to school. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed learning new things. I never felt like I couldn't learn. She made that impact on my life, and I believe, truly, that she was one of the defining influences that made me want to become an educator as well.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: There are many rewarding parts to being a teacher. One is the impac tI make on my students' lives; building relationships with them to last throughout the many years they're in school. Witnessing their growth, socially, emotionally and academically. Keeping my students engaged in their learning. These are all rewarding.

Another really rewarding part is my kindergarten team. All of these things are very rewarding to me while being a teacher.