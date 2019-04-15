Children’s Author Visits VHEW

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alice Elmore VHEW hosted children’s book author Carmen Agra Deedy on Feb. 21.

Award-winning children’s book author Carmen Agra Deedy visited Vestavia Hills Elementary West on Feb. 21, charming students and teachers alike with her storytelling. A native of Cuba, Deedy came to Decatur, Georgia, as a refugee in the 1960s. She is probably best known for her book, “The Library Dragon.” Other works of hers include picture books, “Martina the Beautiful Cockroach,” “14 Cows for America,” and “The Secret of Old Zeb.”

She has also penned a chapter book entitled, “The Cheshire Cheese Cat.” Deedy has won numerous awards for her books but storytelling is her passion.

Submitted by Alice Elmore