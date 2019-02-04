VHHS vocal group to perform in Kansas City

× Expand Credit to Vestavia Hills High School Just Singin'.

A Vestavia Hills High School choral group will perform at a major national music conference in March.

Just Singin’, the school’s famed acapella singing group, has been invited to sing at the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National Conference on March 1 in Kansas City. The group was one of just 25 choirs selected from a pool of 225 choirs from around the globe.

This is the first time in the 60-year history of the conference that an Alabama public school choir has been invited to perform, according to VHHS choral director Megan Wicks-Rudolph.

“This is an unbelievable achievement for this group,” said Dr. Megan Rudolph, VHHS choral department director.

“There are groups that try for years to get invited to sing at this conference. It’s so humbling to be chosen to share the stage with some of the world’s best choirs,” she said.

Formed in 2006, Just Singin’ is a select group of 10th through 12th-grade vocalists performing a cappella pop music. Students in Just Singin’ are also members of at least one other choir at the school. The group sings at community events throughout Vestavia.

The group is perhaps best known for a viral video from December 2016. The group was videoed singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in a stairwell at VHHS during the school’s holiday music show. The video received more than one million views across Facebook and YouTube.

The trip will cost the group some $22,000, and students are working to raise the final $8,500 needed to travel. Contributions have come from the school system as well as several local donors, Rudolph said.

Individuals interested in supporting Just Singin’s trip to Kansas City may contact VHHS or Megan Wicks-Rudolph at rudolphmw@vestavia.k12.al.us.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools