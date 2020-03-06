VHHS students perform well at HOSA state conference

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Hannah Peterson. Abby Lucas won 1st place in Medical Law & Ethics in addition to being elect to serve as AL HOSA state president. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Hannah Peterson. Abby Wyatt (left) and Kate Huber (right) were finalist in the sports medicine competition at HOSA State Leadership Conference. Prev Next

10 Vestavia Hills School students qualified to represent the local Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) chapter in various medical competitions at the Alabama HOSA State Leadership Conference on Feb. 20-21 in Montgomery. Three became finalists in their respective categories. Students who placed in the top 6 of the written exams completed in Round 1 continued to perform skills assessments in Round 2 the following day.

Kate Huber and Abby Wyatt were finalists in Sports Medicine and Abby Lucas won 1st place in Medical Law & Ethics. In addition to winning her competition, Abby Lucas was also elected to state office by her peers and will represent VHHS and the state of Alabama as President of Alabama HOSA at the HOSA International’s Leadership Conference this June in Houston, Tx.

HOSA is a student-led organization associated with the heath science program at VHHS. Both the club and curriculum serve students who are interested in being future medical professionals. Students learn content knowledge and develop skill sets that prepare them for a career in healthcare. Currently, the VHHS health science program focuses on sports medicine with goals of adding additional pathways.

Submitted by Hannah Peterson.