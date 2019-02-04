VHHS state champions for We the People

× Expand Submitted by Amy Maddox Vestavia Hills High School students competed in and won the state championship for We the People.

Vestavia Hills High School represented the sixth congressional district at the We the People competition and won the state championship. VHHS competed against teams from three other congressional districts to win the championship. VHHS won all six units to take the championship.

The state competition was held at Samford University at the Cumberland School of Law.

Senior team members include: Julia Stewart, Sam Swinson, Ellis Zhang, Caroline Bass, Julia Holmes, Nikki Pedicord, Ritika Samant, Walter Zhang, Rohith Vuribindi, Rizwan Khan, Abby Ronson, Libby Jackson, Boris Lu and Sophie Borden. The coaches are Amy Maddox and Jane Schaefer.

We the People is a mock congressional hearing competition that is a program sponsored by the Center for Civic Education. The Alabama Center for Law and Civic Education coordinates the program for our state.

Submitted by Amy Maddox