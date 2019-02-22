VHHS senior Jackson Bryant signs with Naval Academy

× 1 of 2 Expand Neal Embry Vestavia Hills senior Jackson Bryant, surrounded by his parents, Kirsten and Jackson Bryant, signs his letter of intent to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he will be a part of the track and field team. × 2 of 2 Expand Neal Embry Jackson Bryant, center, sits with his parents, Kirsten and Jackson Bryant, after signing his letter of intent to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he will be part of the track and field team. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills High School senior Jackson Bryant signed his letter of intent today to be a part of the U.S. Naval Academy's track and field team.

In a ceremony in the lobby of the VHHS gymnasium, Bryant said he was excited to join the Academy and serve his country. Bryant was joined by his parents, Kirsten and Jackson Bryant, and his coach Brett Huber.