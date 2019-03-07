VHHS Rebelettes prove among the best in the nation again

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Faith Lenhart. The Vestavia Hills High School Rebelette dance team placed seventh overall at the NDA National High School Dance Championship in February. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Faith Lenhart. The Vestavia Hills High School Rebelette dance team placed seventh overall at the NDA National High School Dance Championship in February. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School Rebelette competitive dance team has a tradition of excellence that goes back decades. The 2018/2019 squad followed in the footsteps of their predecessors by placing seventh at the NDA National High School Dance Championship in late February at Universal Studios in Orlando. Over 1,500 dancers and 100 high school dance teams from across the U.S. took part in the three-day competition.

The first two days of the competition saw Vestavia separate itself from the field during the preliminaries. Two excellent performances gave them a berth into the finals. Sunday’s national team performance championship final pitted schools from 10 states spanning the country.

Despite the intense pressure of performing on the national stage, Vestavia turned in one of its best performances of the year and placed seventh nationally in the team performance division.

The Rebelette team has placed in the top 10 in the nation for 15 consecutive years. Their dominance is all the more remarkable given they compete every year against high school teams from some of the largest states in the nation include California, New York, Florida and Texas. Many of the teams at the competition come from prestigious, award winning arts-focused high schools.

Vestavia fields both a JV squad consisting of freshmen and sophomores and a varsity squad consisting of juniors and seniors. Vestavia’s tradition of excellence seems secure for many years to come with first-place performances in jazz by the junior varsity squad in the NDA Nashville Classic and second place at the NDA Alabama Championship.

In preparation for NDA Nationals in Orlando, the varsity squad earned a first-place finish at the NDA Nashville Classic in both jazz and team dance. They also took first-place in jazz and team dance at the NDA Alabama Championship as well as winning the Innovative Choreography Award.

The team looks to build on their foundation of success when they hold tryouts for the 2019/2020 squad April 5.

The 2018-19 Rebelettes were coached by Faith Lenhart. Varsity Rebellettes included Morgan Anthony, Ashlynn Bara, Audrye Carpenter, Sarah Grace Hays, Lauren Ann Holmes, Mary Hanlon Hunton, Olivia Macoy, Mary Prickett, Kate Richardson, Riley Richardson, Maddie Robison, Hayden Speegle, Camryn Vivien and Abigail White.

Junior varsity Rebelettes were coached by Charity Jones and included Olivia Hunter, Abbie Stockard, Skylar Holladay, Luisa Horta, Anna Bochnak, Maggie Evans, Margaret Ann Green, Callan Elkins, Emma Kerby, Gracie Watson, Maimie Livingston, Anna Ridgway, Amelia Johnston, Merritt Flynn, Chloe Hoogland, Sarah Camille Rutherford, Maddie Maners, Ella Harper, Morgan Robison, Riley Early, Louise Fulkerson and Marie Duncan.

Submitted by Darin White via Faith Lenhart.