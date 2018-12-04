UPDATE: VHHS released from lockdown

UPDATE: Students at Vestavia Hills High School have been released from a soft lockdown after Vestavia Hills police found no explosive devices at the school, following a bomb threat made earlier on Tuesday, said Johnny Evans, public information officer for the Vestavia Hills Police Department.

The school was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon following the bomb threat, Evans said, and dogs trained to look for explosives were sent to the school.

An enhanced police presence will remain at the school for the rest of the day on Tuesday, the school said in a Facebook statement. The class schedule will return to normal.