VHHS football players to continue at collegiate level

× Expand Photo courtesy of Richard Bishop Four team captains for VHHS football celebrated their commitment to play college football on March 21.

Four team captains on the Vestavia Hills High School football team were honored on March 21, as each celebrated their commitment to play college football.

Michael Vice established himself as a matchup advantage for the Rebels on both sides of the ball throughout his career with the Rebels and has signed to play tight end at Samford University.

Cooper Bishop also contributed on both sides of the ball, starting at linebacker during his sophomore and junior seasons before transitioning to running back as a senior. He was named to the all-state team as a linebacker following his junior campaign and made the team once again as a senior for his play at running back. Bishop received a preferred walk-on invitation at the University of Alabama.

Hunter Salmon received a preferred walk-on invitation to the University of Tennessee to play for head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Salmon played defensive end and tight end during his days with the Rebels and is hoping to push for playing time at defensive end for the Volunteers.

Douglas Thompson will join Troy University’s football program as a preferred walk-on. Thompson played center and guard along the Rebels offensive line over the last three years and has also excelled in wrestling and track and field.

Submitted by Richard Bishop