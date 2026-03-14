Vestavia Hills students visit cosmetology school funded by charity drive

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Vestavia Hills High School students recently visited the Lovelady Cosmetology School, a program made possible in part through the school’s 2025 fall charity initiative.

Students toured the new training space and saw the results of their fundraising efforts firsthand. The cosmetology school provides women at The Lovelady Center with an opportunity to learn a trade and pursue new career paths.

Funding for the project was supported by the Vestavia Hills High School community along with partners including the Junior League of Birmingham and the Norbertine priests of St. Norbert Abbey in De Pere, Wisconsin.

The Lovelady Center focuses on helping women rebuild their lives by offering services, life skills training and faith-based guidance. Programs like the cosmetology school aim to equip participants with job skills that can support long-term independence and stability.

Lovelady Center representatives described the visit as a full-circle moment for students, allowing them to see how their efforts are creating opportunities for others.