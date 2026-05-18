Vestavia Hills math team adds more state championships

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills High School

The Vestavia Hills High School math team added to its long history of success this year by earning three more state championships in the Alabama Statewide Mathematics Contest.

The team captured state titles in:

Geometry for the 37th time

Algebra II for the 36th time

Comprehensive Math for the 30th time

The latest victories continue one of the most successful academic competition traditions in Alabama.

School leaders praised the students and coaches for their dedication, preparation and continued excellence in mathematics competition.