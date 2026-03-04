Vestavia Hills High teams earn multiple wins at College of Charleston Math Meet

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills High School

Students from Vestavia Hills High School’s math team and computer programming club recently traveled to South Carolina to compete in the College of Charleston Math Meet, earning several top finishes across a range of competitions.

In the computer programming contest, the team of Tina Gao, Vaughan Milliman and Eric Wang finished second overall.

Vestavia Hills students also performed strongly in the math competition, winning seven of the 10 team events.

First-place team finishes included:

Physics Brainstorming: Lucy Manary, Vaughan Milliman, Nathan Petty and Wyatt Smith-Moody

All-Day Kenken Sprint

Geometry Timed Sprint: Eric Wang

Math Brainstorming: Mina Hu, Tina Lou, Connor Moorhouse and Ryaan Singh

Team Relay: Tate Bogdanchik, Connor Moorhouse, Aditya Sheelavant and Kaylee Zhao

Varsity Team Elimination: Grace Ding, Tina Gao, Alan Sheng and Eric Wang

Additional first-place ties were earned in the Physics Timed Sprint by Mina Hu and Vaughan Milliman and in the Kenken Timed Sprint by Tate Bogdanchik, Katie Hovater, Tina Lou and Veronica Zhang. A team consisting of Mina Hu, Jason Murong, Amit Parajuli, Adam Zhao and Kaylee Zhao also tied for first in the Statistics Timed Sprint.

In individual written test competitions, Alan Sheng placed first in Level 2, while Grace Ding finished second and Connor Moorhouse placed fourth. Eric Wang earned first place with a perfect score in the Level 3 test, with Mina Hu finishing fourth and Tina Gao placing fifth.

Vestavia Hills teams also placed highly in overall team divisions. The Level 2 team of Alan Sheng, Grace Ding and Connor Moorhouse finished first, and the Level 3 team of Eric Wang, Mina Hu and Tina Gao also earned first place. The Level 1 team of Aiden Billano, Jordan Hovater and Katie Hovater placed second.

During the trip, several students also visited Fort Sumter, where they participated in a flag-raising ceremony.