Vestavia Hills High School to host “Music on the Mountain” featuring Walker Burroughs and Emma Klein

The second annual RISE concert called Music on the Mountain will be held at Mountaintop Community Church on Feb. 29, 2020. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. and feature local artist and American Idol finalist Walker Burroughs with special guest Emma Klein.

Walker Burroughs graduated from VHHS in 2017 and attended Belmont University the following fall. Hehas since released two singles to kick off his singing career. In 2019, he auditioned for season 17 of American Idol where he met Emma Klein. Emma Klein graduated from John Carroll School in Bel Air, Maryland. She also attended Belmont University and graduated in 2019. She, too, has released her debut single, “Call It What It Is.” The two of them recently went on tour with Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots.

“We are excited and honored to welcome Walker Burroughs and Emma Klein to the stage for Music on the Mountain,” said Kym Prewitt, RISE sponsor at VHHS.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $30 for early admission, and $50 for VIP. VIP tickets include early admission and a post-concert meet & greet with Walker Burroughs. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for early admission and VIP ticket holders. General admission doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be found on Gofan.co under Vestavia Hills High School/Music on the Mountain (https://gofan.co/app/events/77100).The proceeds will benefit RISE, the VHHS spring fundraiser for the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.

RISE stands for Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement. RISE unites the VHHS student body and teaches service, leadership, and the importance of community involvement all while raising money to benefit the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. UAB will be focusing the proceeds from last year and this year to start their own Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program.

Submitted by Kym Prewitt.