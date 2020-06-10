Vestavia Hills High School students named National Merit finalists

×
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
Vestavia Hills High School
Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
The following VHHS students have been named National Merit finalists, and will be attending the following schools:
- Mallory Berry - University of Arizona
- Laura Reed Cunningham - Auburn University
- Kyuna Kim - Vanderbilt University
- Robert Laughlin - Florida State University
- Jack Lin - Emory University
- Eileen Liu - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Isabella Lloyd - Brown University
- Shane Mackey - United States Naval Academy
- Caroline Magee - Texas A&M University
- Jacob Moore - University of Virginia
- Andrew Precise - Rhodes College
- Benjamin Reynolds - Rhodes College
- Robby Turner - Georgetown University
- David Wang - Purdue University
- Amanda Wilson - Auburn University
Submitted by Oliver Aaron.