Vestavia Hills High School students named National Merit finalists

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

The following VHHS students have been named National Merit finalists, and will be attending the following schools:

Mallory Berry - University of Arizona

Laura Reed Cunningham - Auburn University

Kyuna Kim - Vanderbilt University

Robert Laughlin - Florida State University

Jack Lin - Emory University

Eileen Liu - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Isabella Lloyd - Brown University

Shane Mackey - United States Naval Academy

Caroline Magee - Texas A&M University

Jacob Moore - University of Virginia

Andrew Precise - Rhodes College

Benjamin Reynolds - Rhodes College

Robby Turner - Georgetown University

David Wang - Purdue University

Amanda Wilson - Auburn University

Submitted by Oliver Aaron.