Vestavia Hills High School students named National Merit finalists

The following VHHS students have been named National Merit finalists, and will be attending the following schools:

  • Mallory Berry - University of Arizona
  • Laura Reed Cunningham - Auburn University
  • Kyuna Kim - Vanderbilt University
  • Robert Laughlin - Florida State University
  • Jack Lin - Emory University
  • Eileen Liu - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 
  • Isabella Lloyd - Brown University
  • Shane Mackey - United States Naval Academy
  • Caroline Magee - Texas A&M University
  • Jacob Moore - University of Virginia
  • Andrew Precise - Rhodes College
  • Benjamin Reynolds - Rhodes College
  • Robby Turner - Georgetown University
  • David Wang - Purdue University
  • Amanda Wilson - Auburn University

Submitted by Oliver Aaron.

