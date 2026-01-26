Vestavia Hills High School students excel in district Poetry Out Loud competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills High School

Vestavia Hills High School students showcased their creativity and passion for literature at the district Poetry Out Loud competition on Jan. 15, with five advancing to the upcoming state event.

VHHS offered congratulations to all 10 participants for their strong performances: Avery Brooks, Ruth Graham, Bianca Lombo, Ellie Mitchell, Rezina Moore, Cannon Ozug, Namira Rubaiyath, Carrie Ella Smith, Autumn Walker, and Caitlyn Webster-Roberts.

The following students earned top placements and will represent VHHS at the state competition on Feb. 26 in Montgomery:

National Anthology – Regional Winners

First Place: Namira Rubaiyath

Second Place: Avery Brooks

Third Place: Bianca Lombo

Original Poetry – Regional Winners

First Place: Cannon Ozug

Third Place: Namira Rubaiyath

Best of luck to these students as they move on to compete at the state level.