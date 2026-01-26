Vestavia Hills High School students excel in district Poetry Out Loud competition

Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills High School
Vestavia Hills High School students showcased their creativity and passion for literature at the district Poetry Out Loud competition on Jan. 15, with five advancing to the upcoming state event.
VHHS offered congratulations to all 10 participants for their strong performances: Avery Brooks, Ruth Graham, Bianca Lombo, Ellie Mitchell, Rezina Moore, Cannon Ozug, Namira Rubaiyath, Carrie Ella Smith, Autumn Walker, and Caitlyn Webster-Roberts.
The following students earned top placements and will represent VHHS at the state competition on Feb. 26 in Montgomery:
National Anthology – Regional Winners
- First Place: Namira Rubaiyath
- Second Place: Avery Brooks
- Third Place: Bianca Lombo
Original Poetry – Regional Winners
- First Place: Cannon Ozug
- Third Place: Namira Rubaiyath
Best of luck to these students as they move on to compete at the state level.