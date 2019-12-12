Vestavia Hills High School students donate more than $56,000 to nonprofit

× Expand Photo submitted by Whit McGhee. Members of the Vestavia Hills City Schools SGA and executive committee of Ady's Army stand with a check for $56,575.

Vestavia Hills High School students celebrated the conclusion of the school’s fall charity drive on Monday, Dec. 9 with an assembly and a check presentation.

The school’s SGA officers presented a check for $56,575 to the founders of Ady’s Army, a Birmingham-based nonprofit organization providing support to families of children with autism and other special needs.

The organization is currently working to build Ady’s Haven, a life center located in Sterrett, Alabama designed for families of children and adults with autism.

Hundreds of VHHS students participated in fundraising this fall through activities like BBQ the Bucs, the annual faculty-student basketball game, and numerous homecoming week activities.

More information about Ady’s Army can be found online at www.adysarmy.org.

Submitted by Whit McGhee.