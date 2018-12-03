Vestavia Hills High School students donate $45,000 to Miracle League field

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Vestavia Hills High School SGA officers pose with members of the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board after receiving a donation of $45,000.

Students at Vestavia Hills High School donated $45,000 to support a parks and recreation project for individuals with disabilities on Monday.

In an assembly, students presented a check to the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Foundation for the Miracle League Field project, Vestavia Hills City Schools communications director Whit McGee said in a news release.

A Miracle League Field is a specially-built baseball diamond accessible to individuals with disabilities. When construction is completed at the new Wald Park, it will be the first field of its kind in Vestavia Hills.

Hundreds of VHHS students participated in fundraising this fall through activities like BBQ the Bucs, the annual faculty-student basketball game, and numerous homecoming week activities, said SGA president Julia Stewart.

Stewart, a senior at VHHS, said after the assembly she was proud to see nearly unanimous participation by the 2,000-plus student body.

“This project really struck a chord with our students, and they understood that this is something bigger than themselves that will have an impact for generations,” Stewart said.

Parks and Recreation Foundation President Susan Compton said the school’s support made a statement to the city.

“In Vestavia Hills, we love our kids with special needs, and we love our sports. We want every child to have the opportunity to play and have fun, regardless of their ability. This is a great start to our campaign,” Compton said.

Residents who are interested in learning more about the Miracle League Field project or making a donation may visit the Parks and Recreation Foundation website, vhprf.org.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools