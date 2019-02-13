Vestavia Hills High School show choir ends competition season undefeated

× Expand Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools The Price is Right performed by the Vestavia Hills Singers. Submitted by Vestavia Hills High School.

The Vestavia Hills High School show choir finished its competitive season on top, earning first place at every competition in which it competed.

The choir, known as the Vestavia Hills Singers, was named Grand Champion of three back-to-back show choir competitions in January and February and received superior ratings at a non-competitive show choir festival. It is the first time a VHHS show choir has achieved a perfect season, according to the school’s co-director of choir, Gavin Dover.

Their performance, based on the classic game show The Price is Right, received superior ratings at the Contempo Choral Festival on Jan. 12 at VHHS and won divisional Grand Champion awards at the Capital City Classic on Jan. 26 in Montgomery, the Diamond Classic on Feb. 2 in Albertville and the Southern Showcase in Opelika on Feb. 9.

The Vestavia Hills Singers also won multiple awards for best vocals, choreography, overall effect, show design and soloist (Erin Chatman).

The show is set in the 1970s and features music from The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, Billy Joel, Dead or Alive, Whitney Houston and more.

“It takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions, from the moment you hear your name to ‘come on down’ to the very end when you win it all,” Dover said.

The Vestavia Hills Singers will perform The Price is Right one final time during the high school’s winter choral concert on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. at Vestavia Hills High School. Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools