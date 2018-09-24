Vestavia Hills High School hosts community events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills High School Theatre Department “Women and War” will be performed at the district competition Nov. 3, and the state competition is Dec. 1.

In early October, Vestavia Hills High School will host “Eat, Roll, Rebel,” an event that will feature vendors, activities, food and entertainment.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 7 beginning at 2 p.m. Food and concessions will be available, and live entertainment is also scheduled. Activities include cornhole and kickball, and teams must register online at vestavia.k12.al.us. Prizes are rewarded for winners. Entry tickets are $10 individually or $30 for a family. T-shirts are also available for purchase. The cornhole tournament begins at 2:30 p.m., and kickball begins at 3 p.m., according to the school’s website. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information, email vhhseatrollrebel@gmail.com.

In other news, the high school’s theatre department is preparing to perform three shows in the upcoming year, teacher Jamie Stephenson said.

The competition show, taken to the Alabama Conference of Theatre, is “Women and War,” Stephenson said.

“We haven’t really done a heavy dramatic piece,” Stephenson said of the play.

The play tells the story of women throughout the wars of history. The show will be performed at the district competition on Nov. 3 and the state competition is Dec. 1.

The department's fall show is “The Musical Comedy Murders of the 1940s,” a slapstick comedy using hidden doors and other comedic elements, Stephenson said. The show will be performed in November.

The department’s spring show is “Bright Star,” which Stephenson said is a “beautiful” story about a woman who overcomes adversity in Appalachia. Stephenson said the main character believes she lost her child, but later finds out the baby was taken from her. That show will run April 25 and April 27, 2019.

In addition to the plays, the school is hosting the Alabama State Thespian Festival on Feb. 15-16, 2019, Stephenson said.