Vestavia Hills High School Holds the Rebel Run, a 5K and 1-mile Fun Run

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Students toss colorful paint powder after the 5K at the 2018 Rebel Run at VHHS.

The 10th annual Rebel Run will be held at Vestavia Hills High School on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The event will consist of a 5K color run followed by a 1-mile color Fun Run. The Trak Shak will provide supplies and guidance to make the run a great experience for all.

Runners should begin gathering at 8:00 a.m. in the front parking lot of Vestavia Hills High School. Runner gift bags and bibs will be distributed Friday, March 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and again before the race begins from 8:00 to 9:00 on Saturday.

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the Fun Run will begin at 10 a.m., both starting and ending in the VHHS parking lot. There will also be a DJ and fun activities for children including face painting. This is an event for the whole family.

To register, go to https://forms.gle/utYmVsRzVSv8ggL87 or email erwoodeb@vestavia.k12.al.us. Registration deadline is February 28.

RISE stands for Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement. RISE unites the VHHS student body and teaches service, leadership, and the importance of community involvement all while raising money to benefit the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. UAB will be focusing the proceeds from last year and this year to start their own Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program.

Submitted by Kym Prewitt.