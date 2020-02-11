Vestavia Hills High School Holds a Princess and Superhero Meet & Greet

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. RISE Vestavia Hills RISE unites the VHHS student body and teaches service, leadership, and the importance of community involvement all while raising money tobenefit the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.

The 4th annual RISE Princess and Superhero Meet & Greet will be held at Vestavia Hills High School Gymnasium on Feb. 29, 2020. The doors will open at 8:30 am and will close at 10:30 am. There will be 50 characters in attendance for pictures and autographs.

“It is a magical event for the entire community,” said RISE sponsor Kym Prewitt. “Parents have said it is the best day of the year for their children. Many children come dressed as their favorite characters.”

Tickets are $10 per child and can be found on Gofan.co under Vestavia Hills High School/Character Meet & Greet (https://gofan.co/app/events/77099). The proceeds will benefit RISE, the VHHS spring fundraiser for the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.

RISE stands for Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement. RISE unites the VHHS student body and teaches service, leadership, and the importance of community involvement all while raising money to benefit the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. UAB will be focusing the proceeds from last year and this year to start their own Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program.

Submitted by Kym Prewitt.