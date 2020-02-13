Vestavia Hills High School competes to be country’s “Most Spirited High School”

× Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills cheerleaders during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport.

Vestavia Hills High School has been named by Varsity Brands as a finalist in the contest for America's Most Spirited High School for 2020. If VHHS wins the award, the school will be given a grand prize of $25,000.

For more information on the contest go to https://www.varsitybrands.com/awards. You can vote on the Varsity Brands website once a day now through February 25.

Submitted by Kym Prewitt.