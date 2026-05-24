Vestavia Hills High School celebrates wide-ranging senior achievements

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia High students celebrate at the end of commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

The Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2026 finished the year with major accomplishments across academics, arts, athletics, service and student leadership.

Class of 2026 overview

A total of 327 seniors earned the Advanced Academic with Honors endorsement on their diplomas. The class also included 24 National Merit Finalists, the highest number from any individual high school in Alabama this year and the most at VHHS since 2006. Another 10 students were named National Merit Commended Students.

Post-graduation plans show that 86% of seniors plan to attend four-year colleges or universities, while 7% plan to attend two-year colleges. Another 7% will enter the military, work full time or take a gap year. Graduates will attend institutions across Alabama and beyond, including 65 colleges and universities outside the state across 24 states and Washington, D.C.

Scholarship offers totaled more than $45 million, with students accepting more than $19 million.

Academics and competitions

Vestavia Hills students completed 1,574 Advanced Placement exams, taken by 680 students. The Class of 2026 also set a school record for the Seal of Biliteracy, with 173 students earning the seal in 11 languages, including American Sign Language, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Korean, Latin, Lithuanian, Malayalam, Spanish and Swahili.

The math team added to its long record of success, with state championships in Geometry, Algebra II and Comprehensive Math. Those wins marked the program’s 37th Geometry title, 36th Algebra II title and 30th Comprehensive title. The team also won nearly every category at the College of Charleston tournament, placed first in a regional competition and finished second in an international competition.

The Speech and Debate Team won its fifth consecutive state championship, meaning the graduating seniors completed high school without experiencing a state title loss.

The Economics Team also continued its statewide success, winning the National Economics Challenge state finals for the fourth year in a row. VHHS teams finished first and second in the state, with the first-place team qualifying for national semifinals. The school also won the National Personal Finance Challenge State Finals for the fourth consecutive year, again placing the top two teams in Alabama.

Business, government and legal competitions

Several Future Business Leaders of America students earned the chance to represent Alabama at the FBLA National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas. Honorees included Kaylee Zhao, who placed first in Data Analysis and was elected Alabama FBLA secretary for 2026-2027. Other state placements included Sofia Ye, Astha Mehta, Audrey Kim and Emily Jin.

In Youth Legislature, Sarah Lane Smith’s bill was special ordered, passed both chambers and was signed into law by the Youth Governor. Veronica Zhang and Zachary Diamond were selected as delegates to the Conference on National Affairs in North Carolina, while Smith and Everette “Rett” Kline were named alternates from a field of more than 400 students.

The Mock Trial program sent two teams to state competition. Team “Bass” — Aadi Agrawal, Connor Moorhouse, Dev Patel, Julian Aldana, Divya Ramani and Kaylee Zhao — finished as state runner-up, advanced to the final trial at the Alabama Supreme Court and earned a bid to the National Judicial Competition. Libby Soong was named an outstanding attorney, and Kaylee Zhao was named an outstanding witness.

Arts accomplishments

The arts program recorded several major achievements. VHHS theatre was selected as one of only 12 schools nationwide to pilot the teen edition of “SUFFS: The Musical.” In music, 40 band and choir students earned All-State recognition. The Rebelette dance teams earned both state and national titles. In all, 142 graduating seniors earned the Arts Achievement Seal, with many also participating in national arts honor societies.

Service and philanthropy

Service projects were another major part of the year. Through AP with WE Service, 69 seniors completed certification requirements. Students collected 200 boxes of books for six community partners, including Books to Prisons, Banks Academy, the WISE Institute and Better Basics. Students also launched two new service projects: a sports equipment drive for the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club and activity nights for residents at Town Village and Longleaf.

Through Youth Leadership, a record 1,332 students participated in 78 RISE Teams. Students raised $217,322 for the O’Neal Cancer Center at UAB and completed more than 5,000 service hours.

Athletics

Vestavia Hills fielded 27 athletic teams, with 26 qualifying for postseason play as of May 13. Team state titles included varsity cheerleading, junior varsity cheerleading, boys cross country, boys golf and boys tennis. The cheerleading program also earned a national championship.

State runner-up finishes included girls cross country, flag football, girls indoor track and girls tennis. Additional top state finishes came from boys indoor track, boys outdoor track, swimming and diving, wrestling and girls outdoor track. Both basketball teams reached the Sweet 16, while football, boys soccer and baseball reached the first round of the playoffs. Softball was scheduled for the state tournament May 20-21.

Individual state champions included athletes in tennis, indoor track and outdoor track, with titles earned by students including Andrew Pipkin, Austin Hood, JB Harris, Anvitha Yaparla, Clare Mitchell, JT Hayes, Vaughan Rainer, Riley Zeanah and several relay teams.

Student-athletes also earned major individual honors in football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, flag football, basketball and cheerleading. Several seniors signed or committed to continue their athletic careers in college, including students in baseball, girls bowling, cross country and track, flag football, golf, soccer and volleyball.

Student media and coaching programs

The 1Rebel Productions student internship program included 22 students in grades 9-12 working in A/V production or public relations and marketing. A/V interns logged more than 800 hours, supported school events and produced more than 20 live broadcasts. PR and marketing interns created more than 25 videos and photographed more than 40 school events.

The school also highlighted Coaches for Character, a professional development curriculum produced by VHCS Athletics and Samford University. Nearly 75 coaches have participated in the program, which focuses on character development, core values, adolescent brain development, connection, discipline and leadership.