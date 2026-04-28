Vestavia Hills bass fishing team leads heading into state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills High School

The Vestavia Hills High School bass fishing team is having a strong season, with multiple tournament wins and a lead in the Team of the Year standings heading into the state championship.

The team earned first-place finishes at Lay Lake and Lake Eufaula, with standout performances from several anglers. At Lay Lake on Feb. 21, Max and Quinn McCorkle placed first, followed by John Paul Nelson and Miller Goggans in second. The team secured the overall win at the event.

At Lake Eufaula on March 28, Owen Tidwell and Andrew Owen took first place, helping the team claim another overall victory.

Additional finishes throughout the season have contributed to the team’s position atop the standings as they prepare for the ASABFA State Championship, scheduled for May 8-9 at Pickwick Lake.

The team will look to carry its momentum into the final competition of the season.