Softball complex renovations coming for Vestavia Hills High

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The Vestavia Hills High School softball complex at 2026 Pizitz Drive is getting some renovations in the fall of 2026.

The softball complex for Vestavia Hills High School is getting some renovations.

The school system is moving the outfield fence back 10 feet, which will put it 200 feet away from home plate instead of 190 feet, Athletic Director Laura Casey said. Alabama High School Athletic Association regulations require that outfield fences be somewhere between 190 and 220 feet away from home plate, and 200 feet is most common.

School officials also are replacing the lighting for the field and spending almost $200,000 to add two more showers and make other improvements in the locker room.

The improvements are much needed, Casey said. “It hasn’t been updated since it was built.”

Vestavia Hills’ softball team finished third in the state this past spring, and school officials are proud of the program, Casey said.

The deadline for completing the field and locker room improvements is the beginning of the softball season in January, she said.

The high school’s softball complex is at 2026 Pizitz Drive near the Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus. It’s a little more than a mile away from the main high school campus.

In other athletic department news, the school board has entered a sponsorship and athletic training services agreement with Baptist Health. The school board will pay $125,000 for the services of five full-time athletic trainers at 40 hours per week each, and Baptist Health will pay the school system $185,000 (including $155,000 for being the exclusive health care sponsor for Vestavia Hills City Schools athletic events and $30,000 to support athletic training services).

“We are very excited about their investment in our community,” Casey said.