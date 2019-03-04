RISE hosting first annual Concert for a Cure

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Students applaud their cancer surviving classmates and during a Rise Kickoff assembly at Vestavia Hills High School.

The first annual Concert for a Cure will be held in the Vestavia Hills High School auditorium on March 9. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature the artists Walker Burroughs and Riverbend.

Walker Burroughs graduated from VHHS in 2017 and recently released his debut single, “The Moon Song,” in 2018. Walker has been featured on ABC World News pertaining to his beautifully performed, internet-famous “promposal” in 2017. Walker is currently a student at Belmont University in Nashville.

Riverbend members Stanton Langley, Max Simon, Price Pewitt, and Vestavia alumni Sims Ruffino will also be performing. Riverbend began in 2013 and has since released two EP’s, “Bitter Words” and “The Extra Mile.” VHHS is so excited to welcome Walker and Riverbend to the stage.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $15 for early entry. Early entry ticket holders may enter the auditorium at 7 p.m. and general admission may enter at 7:15 p.m. These tickets can be found on GoFan.co under the Vestavia Hills High School/Concert section. The proceeds will benefit RISE, the VHHS spring fundraiser for the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

RISE unities the student body teaching service, leadership, and the importance of community involvement all while raising money to benefit the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center. RISE stands for Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement.

Submitted by Kym Prewitt, Vestavia Hills High School.