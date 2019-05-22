RISE Day named to Top 10 Most Spirited Community Service Project

× Expand Submitted by Kym Prewitt, RISE sponsor

In its inaugural year, Vestavia Hills High School’s RISE has been named by Varsity Brands as a Top 10 finalist in the category of Most Spirited Community Service Project in the nation.

This is one of 25 categories comprising the 2019 School Spirit Awards by Varsity Brands, which recognize schools, organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit.

Winners were announced at an awards ceremony on May 11 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

“These passionate, spirited students, faculty members and community leaders exemplify student engagement and the school spirit we see all across the country,” said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands.

RISE is a semester-long service learning project of Vestavia Hills High School supporting the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. RISE stands for Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement.

